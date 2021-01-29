Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Already Breaking Records For Warner Bros

Leave a Comment
Talk about a grand entrance! The long-awaited MonsterVerse event film Godzilla vs. Kong showed off its action-packed and badass first trailer this past weekend, and the internet blew up with hype over the spring release. Can you tell it's been a long time since we’ve had the chance to drop our jaws over a massive action movie? Following the Sunday release of the trailer, Godzilla vs. Kong is reportedly already breaking records for Warner Bros too.
Within 24 hours of the trailer drop, Godzilla vs. Kong racked up 15.8 million views on the Warner Bros YouTube channel, along with an additional 9.8 million on the Legendary, Warner Bros UK, official Godzilla vs. Kong and HBO Max Twitter accounts. Luiz Fernandez recorded the results on Twitter, sharing that it could very well be the “biggest debut ever” for Warner Bros.
Since the initial numbers have flowed in on Monday, Godzilla vs. Kong’s trailer numbers on the Warner Bros YouTube has risen to close to 40 million views. To put things into perspective, The Batman DC Fandome teaser that came out in August, showcasing Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, currently sits at 27.7 million views on YouTube five months later. Godzilla vs. Kong’s viewership nearly beat its current count in the matter of a day!
The Batman trailer debuted at 10 million over the summer, and Warner Bros' other major event film Dune started things off on the day of its trailer release in September at 9 million. The upcoming sci-fi film that adapts Frank Herbert’s famed novel currently sits at 30.8 million, also behind Godzilla vs. Kong’s numbers. If you haven’t already, check out the 2 minute trailer movie fans can’t get enough of:
Earlier this month, Warner Bros decided to move Godzilla vs. Kong’s release date to this March instead of a May date. The movie will be heading to HBO Max and theaters on the same day, echoing Wonder Woman 1984’s release strategy, along with every other Warner Bros movie set to come out in 2021. The movie that places Kong and Godzilla head to head in some visually beautiful and terrifying battles certainly looks like it could be a crowd-pleaser, especially since we haven’t had our monster movie fix in ages.
Warner Bros' business model to still release big movies during the COVID-19 pandemic may have lost the studio and theaters some money on the box office side of things, but Wonder Woman 1984 contributed to HBO Max obtaining 17.2 million new subscribers last quarter. That could be north of $250 million more a month depending on if and how subscribers are paying for the service.
Godzilla vs. Kong is coming on March 31. Check out every other movie to get hyped for this year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 movie release schedule.