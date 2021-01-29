Godzilla Vs. Kong Is Already Breaking Records For Warner Bros

Earlier this month, Warner Bros decided to move Godzilla vs. Kong’s release date to this March instead of a May date. The movie will be heading to HBO Max and theaters on the same day, echoing Wonder Woman 1984’s release strategy, along with every other Warner Bros movie set to come out in 2021. The movie that places Kong and Godzilla head to head in some visually beautiful and terrifying battles certainly looks like it could be a crowd-pleaser, especially since we haven’t had our monster movie fix in ages.