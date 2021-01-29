See How Guardians Of The Galaxy’s Dave Bautista Prepared To Film Thor: Love And Thunder

Leave a Comment
The first movies of the MCU's Phase Four might have been delayed, but the studio is still hard at work on future blockbusters. A number of highly anticipated projects are currently in works, including Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. Production recently began down under, with the cast and crew assembling after their mandatory two-week quarantine. This includes Dave Bautista, and he recently shared the unique way he preps to play his character Drax.
Marvel fans were thrilled to learn that the Guardians of the Galaxy would have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder, with the actors all traveling to Sydney for filming. This includes Dave Bautista, who will play Drax the Destroyer for the fifth time in the upcoming blockbuster. The wrestler turned actor recently shared an important part of his prep: shaving his face and body in order to make way for Drax's extensive makeup. Check it out below.
Considering how Dave Bautista's face and entire body is usually covered in extensive makeup as Drax, it makes sense that he might have to be clean shaven. This no doubt aids the hours of time spent in the makeup chair, where artists give him Drax's signature grey skin and extensive red tattoos. Luckily all that time and effort is worth it when the Guardian of the Galaxy appears on the big screen and starts chewing the scenery.
The above image of Dave Bautista comes from his personal Instagram page. He's amassed a whopping 3.4 million followers on the social media outlet, many of whom likely found him as a result of his signature Marvel role. And luckily for them, Bautista is known for being generous on social and communicating directly with the fans-- especially those invested in Guardians of the Galaxy.
Over the last month, Marvel fans delighted in seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy cast one by one travel to Sydney for their mandatory two-week stay in a hotel before filming. Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth recently celebrated the first day of shooting, and now Dave Bautista is clearly ready to get to work. And with Waititi behind the camera and collaborating with James Gunn, there's no telling what craziness will come out of Drax's mouth throughout the fourth Thor movie.
Avengers: Endgame ended with Thor leaving with the Guardians of the Galaxy aboard The Benatar to cosmic destinations unknown. As such, it makes sense that Star-Lord, Drax, and the rest of the motley crew would have a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. It's currently unclear how much screen time they'll get, but the crossover will be thrilling for Marvel fans-- especially as there's currently no public plans for another Avengers movie.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to hit theaters May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.