How Jurassic World: Dominion’s Jeff Goldblum Hilariously Drove Sam Neill And The Cast ‘Crazy Every Day’

Leave a Comment
Haven’t you heard? Life finds a way. And that’s a mantra that helped the third Jurassic World movie move along through its near-year production, stacked with production halts brought on by COVID-19. Jurassic World: Dominion is coming next summer, and we’re especially hyped to see Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern officially enter the storyline fronted by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s roles. Of course, this also came with Goldblum's unique personality, which humorously drove the cast and crew crazy for one particular reason.
Jeff Goldblum is a one-of-a-kind delight, who is known for some of the most memorable moments in the original Jurassic Park. While Sam Neill recalled being on the set of Dominion this past year, he talked about working with his old friends and, of course, Goldblum’s pizazz came up. In his words:
Colin Trevorrow, who's a lovely guy and a really good director, he was very open to suggestions. Jeff would come to work with about 50 suggestions that drive us crazy every day, god bless him. I love Jeff, but boy, does he have a lot of ideas! Laura and I would come up with things, as well, and Collin was very open to that. We'll see how many of those things make it to the cut!
Sounds about right. Jeff Goldblum is known for his high-energy and passion for his work, so it doesn’t surprise us that he came to the Jurassic World set bright-eyed and ready to offer any and all suggestions he could think of. It sounds like Dominion was a quite collaborative film that Goldblum, Neill and Dern all contributed to!
Neill’s words to ET are a great reminder of how pumped we are to see Dr. Ian Malcolm again, along with Dr. Ellie Satler and Neill's own Dr. Alan Grant. The original trio is an unforgettable one, and they must have had some input into what they and the fans might want to see from their characters next. We’ve already seen a sneak peek of the three actors on the set, such as this pic the actor shared on Instagram:
Goldblum also re-enacted his famed shirtless moment from the original movie after enticing fans to register to vote during U.S. election season. The actor looks like he’s going for a slick and straight silver fox hairdo for his return as Ian Malcolm instead of reprising his dark curls of the ‘90s. It’s a good look for the 68-year-old actor, as Dominion seemingly wraps up the most recent era of Jurassic movies.
Colin Trevorrow returned to direct Dominion after stepping away for Fallen Kingdom, recently admitting he really loves the experience of working on the movies and wanted to continue the saga following directing the first Jurassic World. Last we caught up with Pratt’s Grady, dinos had run rampant around the world, and he’ll likely need Malcolm, Satler and Grant to protect humankind from being overrun by the prehistoric creatures.
Jurassic World: Dominion heads to theaters on June 10, 2022. While we wait to see these ideas come to life on the big screen, check out all the movies expected to come this year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 release schedule.