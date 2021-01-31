Ryan Reynolds Makes An A+ Marvel Joke About Shooting New Movie With Mark Ruffalo

A number of actors in Hollywood have a great sense of humor, but the one who arguably has the best sense of comedic timing is Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star is just as cheeky as his comical superhero character -- and just as meta. And as a Marvel star, he has no problem making a pun at the expense of the companies’ various movies and their talent. Right now, Reynolds is working on a film with fellow Marvel alum Mark Ruffalo and, while filming, the actor couldn’t help but make a perfect Thor: Ragnarok-inspired joke.