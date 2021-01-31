Ryan Reynolds Makes An A+ Marvel Joke About Shooting New Movie With Mark Ruffalo

Leave a Comment
A number of actors in Hollywood have a great sense of humor, but the one who arguably has the best sense of comedic timing is Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star is just as cheeky as his comical superhero character -- and just as meta. And as a Marvel star, he has no problem making a pun at the expense of the companies’ various movies and their talent. Right now, Reynolds is working on a film with fellow Marvel alum Mark Ruffalo and, while filming, the actor couldn’t help but make a perfect Thor: Ragnarok-inspired joke.
Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo are currently working on The Adam Project, a science fiction film that’s set to hit Netflix at some point in the future. Reynolds recently took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes images from the film, some of which show his and Mark Ruffalo’s characters standing around a severely damaged car. Judging by the caption, the vehicle may have belonged to Ruffalo’s character, but Reynolds isn’t too worried about how he’ll react. Check out his post below:
Looks like Mark Ruffalo has a lot of friends from work. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans no doubt know Ryan Reynolds is referencing Thor’s famous line from Ragnarok, which he gleefully utters upon seeing the Hulk for the first time on the planet Sakaar. Unfortunately for the God of Thunder, his “friend from work” wasn’t too pleased to see him at the time.
You can’t help but love Ryan Reynolds’ meta (and somewhat NSFW) brand of humor, and it never ceases to amaze me when he comes up with different puns. His The Adam Project character is lucky, though, in that he doesn’t have to worry about Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner Hulking out on him in anger for wrecking that car.
As mentioned, Reynolds rarely steers away from an opportunity to poke fun at Marvel or even Disney for that matter. Following the announcement that Disney and Fox had merged, the actor took to social media to share a perfect message. He also recently delivered an A+ response to the confirmation that an R-rated Deadpool 3 is happening at Marvel Studios.
Ryan Reynolds may be able to land a great joke, but he also uses his status as a Marvel star to spread kindness when possible. This includes sending an encouraging message to a young Deadpool fan who is battling cancer. You have to love a star who has plenty of humor and heart.
The Marvel jokes will likely keep coming from Ryan Reynolds, especially as further developments on Deadpool 3 are made public. Until then, we’ll see more of what he and Mark Ruffalo are getting into on the set of The Adam Project, and that hopefully won’t include Reynolds actually wrecking any cars. Because if that’s the case, Ruffalo may end up Hulking out after all.