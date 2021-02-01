Megan Fox Offers Thoughts On Machine Gun Kelly’s SNL Performance

It was definitely quite a night for the 30 Rock crowd this past weekend, as not only did Machine Gun Kelly’s performance apparently outrank anything that came before it, but John Krasinski’s opening monologue had a bit of a bombshell as well. What started as a simple gag about asking the director of A Quiet Place 2 random questions about his role on The Office turned into a makeout session between Krasinski and Pete Davidson. Oh, and as you’ll see below, there was that whole debacle where Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly fell off the Studio 8-H stage during the show’s curtain call. So maybe it really was a night to remember.