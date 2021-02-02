Could The Suicide Squad Get A Sequel? Here’s The Latest From James Gunn

Leave a Comment
Filmmaker James Gunn has become a household name over the past few years thanks to his work within the superhero genre. His pair of Guardians of the Galaxy movies were massively successful, and fans are eager to see him pivot to DC for The Suicide Squad. While the movie is expected to arrive in theaters and HBO Max this summer, audiences are already wondering about a possible sequel.
The Suicide Squad will serve as a soft reboot to David Ayer's 2017 original movie. While the R-rated blockbuster will feature a few returning characters, it's expected to be a totally different project. One fan recently asked if James Gunn had any ideas for potential sequels, to which the filmmaker responded with:
Talk about short, sweet, and super enticing. While James Gunn doesn't have any sort of deal or guarantees for a sequel to The Suicide Squad, it seems that he's got plenty of ideas for future stories. This makes a great deal of sense, especially considering what an unabashed comic book fan he is.
James Gunn's one-word response comes from his personal Twitter page, which he often uses to communicate directly with this 795k followers. Gunn is known for directly answering questions and shutting rumors down on social media, which also helps to buoy excitement for his highly anticipated blockbusters. This has been especially true for The Suicide Squad.
When James Gunn met with Warner Bros. about working on a DC movie, he was given his choice of properties. But rather than a Man of Steel movie or a new franchise, Gunn chose The Suicide Squad because of his passion for the titular group of villains. His take on Task Force X will feature way more members of the team, many of whom likely won't make it out alive.
DC fans are patiently awaiting a full trailer for The Suicide Squad, especially with James Gunn's DCEU debut hitting theaters this summer. The limited footage shown above features the cast and crew hard at work shooting the blockbuster, but there hasn't been a ton of official completed footage. Gunn and actor Joel Kinnaman know the fans are dying for the first official trailer, and have promised that the wait will be worth it.
James Gunn having ideas for a sequel to The Suicide Squad might not be a total surprise, as he's already expanding on that world with the Peacemaker show on HBO Max. We'll just have to wait and see how his DC debut does both critically and financially-- and if Warner Bros. decides to move forward with another installment.
The Suicide Squad is currently expected to hit theaters on August 6th.