The Many Saints Of Newark: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Sopranos Prequel Movie

Over 13 years ago, The Sopranos aired its final episode on HBO. The prestige series' final hour has been heavily debated, but it hasn't robbed the acclaimed show of its staying power in pop culture. Even more-than-a-decade after it concluded, The Sopranos remains one of the most discussed and celebrated shows in American history, and it's not surprising to know that creator David Chase has decided to return to his beloved property. But rather than continue Tony Sopranos' story, The Many Saints of Newark, the upcoming prequel film to the adored show, will take us back to the 1960s in order to explore the cinematic origins of our criminal characters.

Expectations are certainly high, and The Sopranos' multitude of fans will soon get a chance to see the movie for themselves when it comes to theaters and HBO Max later this fall. But in the meantime, we know a few quick facts about the forthcoming prequel, which we'll share with you now. Here's what we know (so far) about The Many Saints of Newark.