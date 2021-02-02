Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Ana de Armas Posts More Images With Her Haircut After Break-Up With Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas in No Time to Die

Celebrity couples aren’t anything new, but every now and then, there is a pairing that takes the phrase 'power couple' to the next level. Knives Out star Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck’s relationship has made headlines over the last year after spending most of quarantine together. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, with the pair recently splitting up. Ana de Armas seems to be doing just fine though, as she's taken to Instagram to share more images of her latest hair cut after the break-up with the Batman actor.

The future No Time To Die star, showed off her new short look in an Instagram post, as seen below:

Ana de Armas was so thrilled with her latest cut that she even took to her Instagram story to show off the short new hair-do. Check it out:

Ana de Armas on Instagram

The short hair is quite different from the long locks that Ana de Armas has rocked in films such as Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out and No Time to Die, but it nonetheless looks great. The breakout actress has been staying busy with a number of upcoming projects.

Ana de Armas' relationship with Ben Affleck kicked off during the filming of Deep Water, in which the pair star as husband and wife, albeit with some murder tossed in for good measure. Their relationship and subsequent breakup has been marked with plenty of memes and attention from the internet, as most celebrity relationships of this caliber do.

The Cuban-born actress seems to be doing just fine in light of the breakup and has her work cut out for her between all of the upcoming projects, three of which are expected for 2021. Deep Water with ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck is scheduled for this August. After that, she is set to appear in No Time to Die, which has recently been delayed to October, and she's also playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde by Andrew Dominik, which is also due for later this year.

Ben Affleck seems to be in a similar position, as his upcoming movie slate is packed as well. Fans can expect to see him on the directors chair as well as in front of the camera. In the near future, he'll be back for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in which he will reprise his role as DC's Caped Crusader. He’s also taken up writing and acting for another project due this year, The Last Duel. Set to release on October 15, the period drama will see him in an all-star cast that includes Matt Damon and Adam Driver.

Despite the breakup, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas both have plenty of projects on the calendar to keep them busy. Perhaps they will find love on another shoot, or perhaps they aren’t even completely broken up? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: fans can expect to see both of them back on the big screen. As for the rest of this year’s film slate, be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 Release Schedule to stay up to date on forthcoming movies.

More From This Author
    • Braden Roberts Braden Roberts View Profile

      Into tracksuits by Paulie Walnuts, the Criterion Channel and Robert Eggers.

Ben Affleck Literally Threw Ana De Armas Gift From His Kids Out With The Trash news 2w Ben Affleck Literally Threw Ana De Armas Gift From His Kids Out With The Trash Adam Holmes
Guess We Should’ve Seen That Ben Affleck Break-Up Coming After Ana De Armas Got A Blunt New Hair Cut news 2w Guess We Should’ve Seen That Ben Affleck Break-Up Coming After Ana De Armas Got A Blunt New Hair Cut Corey Chichizola
Whoa, Looks Like Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Were Not The Perfect Match news 2w Whoa, Looks Like Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Were Not The Perfect Match Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
Honest Thief Oct 16, 2020 Honest Thief 4
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Aug 20, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
The Awesome Advice On Fame James Van Der Beek Got From Jon Voight During Varsity Blues TBD The Awesome Advice On Fame James Van Der Beek Got From Jon Voight During Varsity Blues Rating TBD
Jessie T. Usher: 6 Things To Know About The Boys' A-Train Actor TBD Jessie T. Usher: 6 Things To Know About The Boys' A-Train Actor Rating TBD
Aquaman 2: See What Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Could Look Like As Mera TBD Aquaman 2: See What Game Of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke Could Look Like As Mera Rating TBD
Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Breaks Down Burgess' Trauma And The Burzek 'Rut' In Season 8 TBD Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati Breaks Down Burgess' Trauma And The Burzek 'Rut' In Season 8 Rating TBD
Johnny Depp's Legal Team Took A Big Step Forward Battling Libel Case Verdict TBD Johnny Depp's Legal Team Took A Big Step Forward Battling Libel Case Verdict Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information