Kevin Smith Drops F-Bomb While Revealing How Inspired He Is By Ethan Suplee's Incredible Weight Loss Journey

Typically when we look back at movies such as Mallrats nowadays, which is now over 25 years old, looking at the then vs. now cast list isn’t always the most rewarding exercise. But the cast of Kevin Smith’s cult classic not only holds up, but some of the cast actually look better than they did while they were filming the movie. Exhibit A is 44-year-old Ethan Suplee, who went from weighing somewhere well over 500 pounds to straight up having visible abs right now.