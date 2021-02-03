Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Reveals The Porg He 'Stole' From Set

Star Wars fans are still debating the sequel trilogy, and probably will be for years to come. The question of whether or not Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a good movie or not is one a lot of people have very strong, and very different, opinions about. But there's at least one thing that we can all more or less agree on as it regards The Last Jedi, Porgs are cute. The puffin-like creatures native to Luke Skywalker's new home in the film were an incredibly popular addition, if only because they made for adorable merchandise. Even director Rian Johnson has one, though is was 'stolen' from the set.