Why Black Widow Was Harder To Write Than WandaVision, According To The Screenwriter

While WandaVision's very different concept could have felt overly complicated, the puzzle of it all is exactly what made it so appealing, not only for Jac Schaeffer but the rest of the writing staff. It's understandable that coming up with something new for Black Widow could have been tough, especially considering how many superhero adventures came before it just in the MCU. Conversely, whatever they came up with for WandaVision was going to feel fresh and new by definition. And the fact that there was no precedent probably gave the writing team a lot more freedom than they had for something like Scarlet Johansson's solo flick. After all, there's an expectation for what that movie is going to look and feel like.