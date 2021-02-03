Comments

Leave a Comment

news

A Set Of First Edition James Bond Books Are Up For Sale And You'd Need To Be A Bond Villain To Afford Them

No Time To Die Safin's cold glare in cool lighting

For a series that’s yielded 25 movies, several video games, and countless other stories and retellings, it’s always kind of surprising to recall the fact that author Ian Fleming only published 14 volumes of James Bond adventures. Between his full novels and short stories, a legacy of cinematic adventure sprung to life in living color, valuing that brand at some lofty prices depending on what you’re in the market for. And if you’re in the market for first editions of all 14 Fleming books, you’ll need to have a Bond villain’s bank roll to afford them in a current offering on the market.

This isn’t an auction either, as the BBC has reported that book dealer Dr. John Atkinson is the party of interest who’s pulled together all 14 James Bond novels, as well as a first edition copy of A Field Guide of Birds of the West Indies. That last book might seem weird, until you realize that Ian Fleming used the name of that author for his fictional hero. The price for all 15 books is a whopping £475,000, which if you’re converting to US Dollars comes out to roughly $613,890. But, if it helps ease your burden, 10 of the 14 books carry "personal inscriptions" from Ian Fleming himself, to friends, former lovers, and some advisers that helped out on films like Thunderball.

Of course, that’s pocket change if you’re a Bond villain. Be it through exhorbitant ransom demands, criminal extortion, or having two Academy Awards under your belt, the sum of money to acquire this unique James Bond library is something that even Ernst Stavro Blofeld would probably have no trouble affording. Then again, seeing as this is a collection of his nemesis’ greatest adventures, he might just pass and build a new diamond powered space laser instead.

At almost a million dollars in US currency, these James Bond books are valued at a higher price than even a pretty rare piece that went on the auction market last year. Sean Connery’s original Walther PPK pistol from Dr. No was auctioned off last year, to the tune of $256,000. That’s not exactly a price tag to sneeze at, but if you thought classic Bond memorabilia had reached its apex, then maybe you’ll be the next sacrifice to the SPECTRE shark tank as a lesson to those who want to avoid such failure.

Still, if you have money that can afford a stealth battleship, some high stakes poker in Montenegro, or an as of yet undisclosed plot that may or may not involve germ warfare, you could take home an impressive collection of James Bond books to add to your 007 library. And to think, trying to complete a collection of the 2002 Richie Fahey covers was torture enough. Though, there’s still a more fiendish act of Bond villainy that a particularly flush individual could make in this cold, cruel world: someone could hypothetically pay $800 million, or more, for the rights to No Time To Die… only to lock it away forever.

Up Next

No Time To Die’s Delay Is Costing An Incredible Amount Of Money Every Month
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Why Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy Just Saw His Odds To Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond Improve news 2w Why Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy Just Saw His Odds To Replace Daniel Craig As James Bond Improve Mike Reyes
Did Daniel Craig's James Bond Copy The Bourne Identity? Doug Liman Talks Legacy Of His Matt Damon Film news 2w Did Daniel Craig's James Bond Copy The Bourne Identity? Doug Liman Talks Legacy Of His Matt Damon Film Adam Holmes
4 Classic James Bond Tricks That Tenet Actually Did Better Than 007 news 3w 4 Classic James Bond Tricks That Tenet Actually Did Better Than 007 Mike Reyes

Trending Movies

Waves Aug 30, 2019 Waves Rating TBD
The Mauritanian Feb 19, 2021 The Mauritanian Rating TBD
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Oct 10, 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Rating TBD
The Broken Hearts Gallery Sep 11, 2020 The Broken Hearts Gallery Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
After Facing Criticism For Controversial Comments, Will Real Housewives Of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Be Fired? TBD After Facing Criticism For Controversial Comments, Will Real Housewives Of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Be Fired? Rating TBD
Why Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball Biopic Won't Have As Much I Love Lucy As You'd Think TBD Why Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball Biopic Won't Have As Much I Love Lucy As You'd Think Rating TBD
Home Town's Ben And Erin Napier Update Fans And Well-Wishers After Daughter's Park Accident TBD Home Town's Ben And Erin Napier Update Fans And Well-Wishers After Daughter's Park Accident Rating TBD
Marvel Fans Roast Rapper Lil Uzi Vert After Getting Diamond Implanted In Head TBD Marvel Fans Roast Rapper Lil Uzi Vert After Getting Diamond Implanted In Head Rating TBD
John David Washington Talks Netflix's Malcolm & Marie, Tenet TBD John David Washington Talks Netflix's Malcolm & Marie, Tenet Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information