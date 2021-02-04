Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Feelings About Landing Two Awards Nominations, Just Not For Hamilton

Leave a Comment
Leslie Odom Jr. had a successful career on stage and screen before Hamilton, but one can't really argue that his performance as Aaron Burr hasn't completely changed the actor's career. Even if you didn't get a chance to see his Hamilton performance until the film version came to Disney+, you likely heard all about it. and since then Leslie Odom Jr. has become a much more in demand actor everywhere, and that Hamilton success has led to even more success elsewhere. The most recent example of that is a pair of Golden Globe nominations he received for Regina King's One Night in Miami on the same day that Hamilton was recognized for its filmed production.
Leslie Odom Jr.'s performance as Aaron Burr won him the Tony Award for Best Actor back in 2015, but it was Lin-Manuel Miranda's performance that was recognized by the Golden Globes. However, Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated for Best Performance By A Supporting Actor for playing Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, and the song "Speak Now," co-written and sung by Odom was also nominated. The actor tells ET that awards season has been a new experience for him, even though he's sort of been through it before. Odom explains...
I have never been through anything like this before. You know, we have our award season in the theater and stuff, of course. But it's nothing like this. It just, yeah, it feels very, very new. It's a new invitation that's for sure.
Considering that Leslie Odom Jr. won the Tony for his Hamilton performance, one might have expected similar recognition from the Golden Globes. However, the actor is certainly happy with the recognition that he has received, and isn't too upset that he wasn't nominated for Hamilton. In the end, Odom says it is because of Hamilton that he has received opportunities like One Night in Miami.
It took me 15 years to find my way into a project like Hamilton, into a role like Aaron Burr. But that was the beginning for me in so many ways. The fact that that is part of this morning, you know, the beginning and then my most recent thing -- I hope it's not my ending. But, you know, this latest thing, One Night in Miami, Regina King's beautiful film that I feel so lucky to be a part of -- that just wouldn't exist for me if not for Hamilton.
Leslie Odom Jr. clearly appreciates the fact that both films were recognized by the Golden Globes. Hamilton obviously means a great to him personally. It really did change his career and it's certainly possible that without that musical he would not have been cast in One Night in Miami, and that would be a tragedy.