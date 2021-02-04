Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Feelings About Landing Two Awards Nominations, Just Not For Hamilton

Leslie Odom Jr. had a successful career on stage and screen before Hamilton, but one can't really argue that his performance as Aaron Burr hasn't completely changed the actor's career. Even if you didn't get a chance to see his Hamilton performance until the film version came to Disney+, you likely heard all about it. and since then Leslie Odom Jr. has become a much more in demand actor everywhere, and that Hamilton success has led to even more success elsewhere. The most recent example of that is a pair of Golden Globe nominations he received for Regina King's One Night in Miami on the same day that Hamilton was recognized for its filmed production.