That Time Tina Fey Called Lorne Michaels To Make Sure Jon Hamm Wasn't 'A D--k' Before Hiring Him For 30 Rock

Lorne Michaels and Saturday Night Live have hosted some of the biggest names in Hollywood since its 1975 inception. With a slew of A-list cast members and hosts alike, the run of five decades and counting is riddled with humorous stories. Among the endless tales is that time when Tina Fey checked in with Michaels about Jon Hamm’s vibe. Specifically, she wanted to know whether or not he’d be a good fit for 30 Rock.

Both Fey and Hamm have plenty of projects in the works and slated for our 2025 Netflix schedule and 2025 TV guide , respectively. One of the Mad Men alum’s titles arrive first, with Your Friends & Neighbors rapidly approaching among the upcoming Apple TV shows . He joined Tina Fey and Interview Magazine to recount highlights of his career, including his low-key vetting for 30 Rock that was tied to his inaugural time hosting the historic late-night show. She revealed that the two hadn’t met and she checked in with Michaels if Hamm checked all the right boxes:

I didn’t meet you before you hosted, and I remember calling or emailing Lorne and saying, 'Let me know if he’s funny because we have a part coming up on 30 Rock that would be great for him.' And also to make sure you weren’t a dick.

Clearly, the Landman series actor got the stamp of approval from the two comedy legends, and rightfully so. The body of work he has to show for himself proves he’s a talent across the board. And for that reason, he’s the next on the list of scheduled hosts and musical guests for SNL’s big 50th season (along with the April 11 premiere of his Apple drama).

Hamm jumped in to agree with the Four Seasons series creator, restating simply that it’s not great to work with people who aren’t easygoing.

I mean, that’s a real thing. It’s not fun to work with people that aren’t fun.

It’s great to hear that their time together on 30 Rock was as fun as it looked, and just bolsters the reasons why the show remains one of the best sitcoms . Fey elaborated, revealing it’s a non-negotiable preference because it’s more important to enjoy what you can:

That’s one where you’re just like, 'I won’t do that anymore.' Life’s too short and the hours are too long.

It’s great that both stars have continued to grow over the years, and each of them has worked that boundary into their careers. It may be more apparent in Fey’s resume, which next includes her upcoming Four Seasons show (which will be watchable with a Netflix subscription ). Steve Carrell, Colman Domingo, and Will Forte seem like dream casting. But finding out that she and a handful of other 30 Rock alums are behind the coming Tracy Morgan/Daniel Radcliffe project really speaks to her process.

I wonder how Jon Hamm feels to have had the early stamp of approval from Fey and Michaels. Surely he was pleased, especially since he passed the aforementioned duo's "Make sure you weren’t a dick" test.