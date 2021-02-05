Harry Styles Is Teaming With The Crown's Emma Corrin For New Movie Following Her Golden Globes Nom

Leave a Comment
Harry Styles became British royalty soon after the singer auditioned on The X-Factor and formed the worldwide sensation One Direction with his four former members. His boyband days may be long gone, but the 27-year-old musician is following in the footsteps of Justin Timberlake as a flourishing pop artist and a budding movie star. And now he’s teaming up with The Crown’s breakout star Emma Corrin for a movie based on a novel.
Harry Styles is close to wrapping his second movie, Don’t Worry Darling, with Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and director Olivia Wilde, who he allegedly started dating on set. Now the heartthrob has an additional role lined up with My Policeman. The movie being produced by Amazon Studios is an LGBTQ+ literary fiction novel set in the ‘50s and late ‘90s. Emma Corrin, who just nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana on The Crown, will play his romantic interest in a unique love triangle tale.
Bethan Roberts’ novel centers on Tom, who Harry Styles is set to portray. Emma Corrin will play Marion, the woman who falls in love with him. Within the novel, Tom also forms a romantic relationship with a man named Patrick at a time when having a homosexual relationship was illegal. The movie will be told through the lens of Tom and Marion’s life 40 years later (in the ‘90s), when an ill Patrick returns to their lives and the events of the past resurface, per Deadline.
Much of Harry Styles' work has already caught the attention of the LGBTQ+ community, most recently when the musician opted to wear flowing gowns for a gender-fluid Vogue photoshoot. It’s also an exciting role for Emma Corrin to take on since it will be her first starring role in a movie. The 25-year-old will be recognized at this year’s Golden Globes in the Best Actress in a TV series (drama) alongside The Crown co-star Olivia Colman, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Ozark’s Laura Linney and Ratched’s Sarah Paulson.
The role of Patrick has yet to be cast by Amazon Studios, but it will be directed by Genius’ Michael Grandage from a script written by Ron Nyswaner, who wrote the Oscar-winning 1993 movie Philadelphia starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti is also involved as a producer.
Harry Styles' latest role in Don’t Worry Darling is also a period piece set in the ‘50s centering on a couple, but in that case, Olivia Wilde’s movie is set to be a psychological thriller about an unhappy housewife, played by Midsommar’s Florence Pugh. Shia LaBeouf originally had Styles' role until he was allegedly fired by Olivia Wilde due to “poor behavior.” There are no release dates yet on Styles’ upcoming movies, but you can check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 release date schedule in the meantime.