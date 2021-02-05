Harry Styles Is Teaming With The Crown's Emma Corrin For New Movie Following Her Golden Globes Nom

Bethan Roberts’ novel centers on Tom, who Harry Styles is set to portray. Emma Corrin will play Marion, the woman who falls in love with him. Within the novel, Tom also forms a romantic relationship with a man named Patrick at a time when having a homosexual relationship was illegal. The movie will be told through the lens of Tom and Marion’s life 40 years later (in the ‘90s), when an ill Patrick returns to their lives and the events of the past resurface, per Deadline.