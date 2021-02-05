Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Harry Styles Is Teaming With The Crown's Emma Corrin For New Movie Following Her Golden Globes Nom

The Crown's Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Harry Styles in Lights Up music video

Harry Styles became British royalty soon after the singer auditioned on The X-Factor and formed the worldwide sensation One Direction with his four former members. His boyband days may be long gone, but the 27-year-old musician is following in the footsteps of Justin Timberlake as a flourishing pop artist and a budding movie star. And now he’s teaming up with The Crown’s breakout star Emma Corrin for a movie based on a novel.

Harry Styles is close to wrapping his second movie, Don’t Worry Darling, with Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and director Olivia Wilde, who he allegedly started dating on set. Now the heartthrob has an additional role lined up with My Policeman. The movie being produced by Amazon Studios is an LGBTQ+ literary fiction novel set in the ‘50s and late ‘90s. Emma Corrin, who just nabbed a Golden Globe nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana on The Crown, will play his romantic interest in a unique love triangle tale.

Bethan Roberts’ novel centers on Tom, who Harry Styles is set to portray. Emma Corrin will play Marion, the woman who falls in love with him. Within the novel, Tom also forms a romantic relationship with a man named Patrick at a time when having a homosexual relationship was illegal. The movie will be told through the lens of Tom and Marion’s life 40 years later (in the ‘90s), when an ill Patrick returns to their lives and the events of the past resurface, per Deadline.

Much of Harry Styles' work has already caught the attention of the LGBTQ+ community, most recently when the musician opted to wear flowing gowns for a gender-fluid Vogue photoshoot. It’s also an exciting role for Emma Corrin to take on since it will be her first starring role in a movie. The 25-year-old will be recognized at this year’s Golden Globes in the Best Actress in a TV series (drama) alongside The Crown co-star Olivia Colman, Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, Ozark’s Laura Linney and Ratched’s Sarah Paulson.

The role of Patrick has yet to be cast by Amazon Studios, but it will be directed by Genius’ Michael Grandage from a script written by Ron Nyswaner, who wrote the Oscar-winning 1993 movie Philadelphia starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. Love, Simon director Greg Berlanti is also involved as a producer.

Harry Styles' latest role in Don’t Worry Darling is also a period piece set in the ‘50s centering on a couple, but in that case, Olivia Wilde’s movie is set to be a psychological thriller about an unhappy housewife, played by Midsommar’s Florence Pugh. Shia LaBeouf originally had Styles' role until he was allegedly fired by Olivia Wilde due to “poor behavior.” There are no release dates yet on Styles’ upcoming movies, but you can check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 release date schedule in the meantime.

Up Next

How Olivia Wilde Handled Online Trolls Who Were Harassing Her For Dating Harry Styles
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

Harry Styles’s James Bond Odds Increase, But Which Rumor Is Closer To The Truth? news 4M Harry Styles’s James Bond Odds Increase, But Which Rumor Is Closer To The Truth? Mike Reyes
Following Dunkirk, Harry Styles Has Finally Landed His Next Movie news 5M Following Dunkirk, Harry Styles Has Finally Landed His Next Movie Adam Holmes
No, Brad Pitt And Harry Styles Aren’t Doing A Movie Together news 6M No, Brad Pitt And Harry Styles Aren’t Doing A Movie Together Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Top Gun: Maverick Jul 2, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman 10
Willy Wonka: 10 Actors Who'd Be Perfect To Play The Lead In Wonka TBD Willy Wonka: 10 Actors Who'd Be Perfect To Play The Lead In Wonka Rating TBD
Who Is Rory's Baby Daddy On Gilmore Girls? Matt Czuchry Talks Keeping The Secret TBD Who Is Rory's Baby Daddy On Gilmore Girls? Matt Czuchry Talks Keeping The Secret Rating TBD
Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Responds To Groundbreaking Golden Globe Nomination TBD Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova Responds To Groundbreaking Golden Globe Nomination Rating TBD
Wait, Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Only See Each Other Once A Month? TBD Wait, Nick Jonas And Priyanka Chopra Only See Each Other Once A Month? Rating TBD
Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Rated R For HBO MAX TBD Why Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Rated R For HBO MAX Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information