As Mission: Impossible 7’s Simon Pegg Returns To Set, He Shared A Sweet Throwback To Filming With Tom Cruise A Decade Ago

Mission: Impossible had created great stunts before, but the Burj Khalifa moment is really the scene that sort of propelled what Tom Cruise was willing to do as Ethan Hunt into the stratosphere. It apparently went so well that later, Mission: Impossible - Fallout would famously film another stunt in the UAE in Abu Dhabi that featured some heavy stunt work with Tom Cruise on a plane. It’s sort of fitting that the team is heading back to the location for its next round of stunts in 2021. And Simon Pegg has been sharing that journey all along the way.