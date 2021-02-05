Salma Hayek Says Marvel And Hitman’s Bodyguard Prepared Her To Do Her Own Bliss Stunts

At this point in the film, Bliss has seen Greg (Owen Wilson) clued into the fact that the world he thinks is real is actually a simulation. The case is made by Isabel (Salma Hayek) who upon first spotting him in a neighborhood bar, declares he’s “real,” like her. From there, the two start their adventure between worlds, but not before Isabel give Greg a quick tutorial on the god-like powers they possess in this supposed simulation-- where life sucks and the color is literally drained from the world. And what better way to get a firm grasp on gravity defying powers than to knock over a bunch of alleged NPCs in a roller rink?