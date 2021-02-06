Julie Andrews, Chris Evans And More Pen Tributes To Christopher Plummer Following His Death

When the pair were interviewed back in 2015 by Vanity Fair, their dynamic was described as something of a “well-worn patter of an old married couple” as Julie Andrews also referred to the actor as “honeybun” and they looked back on 50 years of friendship. Although it's a somber day for the Mary Poppins actress, she has a breadth of memories to look back on with Christopher Plummer, and chiefly remembered their laughs and good times together.