Julie Andrews, Chris Evans And More Pen Tributes To Christopher Plummer Following His Death

Christopher Plummer and Julie Andrews in Sound of Music

We just lost a legend in Christopher Plummer. He was Sound of Music’s Captain Von Trapp, Up’s villainous explorer and Best Supporting Actor winner for Beginners, along with being a husband, father, friend and collaborator to those who knew him. Following news breaking of his passing on Friday, an outpouring of tributes were penned in memory of the late actor, including from his Maria, i.e. Julie Andrews, and recent co-star Knives Out’s Chris Evans.

His most famous co-star is undoubtedly the 85-year-old Julie Andrews, who shared the screen with Christopher Plummer for the timeless Sound of Music film back in 1965. The actors remained friends for the past 65 years, and following his death, Andrews released this statement via ABC News:

I treasure the memories of our memories together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years. My heart and condolences go out to his lovely wife Elaine, and his daughter Amanda.

When the pair were interviewed back in 2015 by Vanity Fair, their dynamic was described as something of a “well-worn patter of an old married couple” as Julie Andrews also referred to the actor as “honeybun” and they looked back on 50 years of friendship. Although it's a somber day for the Mary Poppins actress, she has a breadth of memories to look back on with Christopher Plummer, and chiefly remembered their laughs and good times together.

Christopher Plummer is survived by his wife Elaine Taylor, and his one daughter, Amanda Plummer, who he had in 1957 with his first wife, Tammy Grimes. Along with his Sound of Music co-star, Captain America’s Chris Evans took to Twitter to share these words about the late talent:

This is truly heartbreaking. What an unbelievable loss. Few careers have such longevity and impact. One of my favorite memories from Knives Out was playing piano together in the Thrombey house between set ups. He was a lovely man and a legendary talent.

What a sweet memory! Christopher Plummer had a short-lived, but key role in the whodunnit Knives Out, which became an Oscar nominee for Best Original Screenplay. In the 2019 movie, Plummer played the fallen patriarch to Evans’ Ransom. Knives Out’s writer/director Rian Johnson also shared this tribute:

Christopher Plummer was also an incredible character actor who never shied away from playing a great villain. Back in 1991, he played a Klingon adversary in Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country to the original cast. Sulu actor George Takei said the following on Twitter about his former costar’s passing:

John Cusack also shared his condolences, describing his impressions of the Oscar winner, who he worked with on 2005’s Must Love Dogs. In his words:

Pixar Animation also collaborated with Christopher Plummer on one of the studio’s most celebrated films, Up. Pixar’s Twitter account shared a sketch of his character, Charles F. Muntz, to remember him by:

Amazon Prime Video also paid tribute to Christopher Plummer’s career with an apt quote from Knives Out that the actor uttered before his character died in the murder mystery:

Christopher Plummer will be greatly missed, and here at CinemaBlend, we offer our deepest condolences to the late actor’s family, friends and fans. Before we say so long and farewell, let’s take a moment to remember the Captain and Maria’s Sound of Music dance:

It hasn't been an easy year in Hollywood as far as losing iconic actors, but Christopher Plummer will always live through his movies such as The Sound of Music.

What The Knives Out Cast Has Been Up To
