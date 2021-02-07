Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman After Late Actor Makes Awards History

Leave a Comment
While Chadwick Boseman passed away at the end of last summer, it’s honestly still hard to believe the beloved actor is no longer with us. He still, however, managed to leave a body work that will be appreciated for generations to come. And with the arrival of awards season we’re seeing his final performances receive honors. The actor received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and the actor has now made SAG Awards history after receiving four nominations for his work in Ma Rainey’s and Da 5 Bloods. With this, his Black Panther co-star, Michael B. Jordan, took some time to honor the actor.
Chadwick Boseman earned nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. He’s nominated in the latter category for Da 5 Bloods and picked up a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for the film as well. Jordan was very close to the late star, so it was only fitting that Jordan pay tribute to Boseman after the late actor earned his record-breaking SAG nominations. Check out Jordan’s sweet Instagram post below:
Most would agree with Michael B. Jordan that Chadwick Boseman did indeed set a high bar, not only in terms of his awards but in his work ethic as a performer and his integrity as a person. Boseman’s performances in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom were top-tier and remarkable showcases of his abilities as an actor. Jordan is, of course, a skilled actor in his own right, and it’s always nice to see when game recognizes game.
Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman had known each other long before their days in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two initially became familiar with each other due to their shared role on the soap opera All My Children. But their relationship only deepened when they starred opposite each other in Black Panther. After Boseman’s sudden passing, Jordan penned a beautiful tribute to him that detailed their beginnings up until one of their final conversations.
Chadwick Boseman’s absence leaves a gaping hole in Hollywood, especially when you consider all of the work he still could’ve done. Marvel fans have been particularly vocal about his legacy through his work as the MCU’s T’Challa and have wondered how the franchise will continue without him.
The Black Panther sequel is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to begin shooting this year. The story is changing course, but the studio has confirmed that it won’t be utilizing a CGI Chadwick Boseman in the film. MCU fans can still look forward to Boseman’s final Black Panther performances, which will take place in Disney+’s What If…?.
Chadwick Boseman’s passing will continue to be felt by his loved ones, colleagues and fans, but it’s still comforting to see how people like Michael B. Jordan are honoring his memory. Let’s hope Boseman is able to win an award or two this year.
You can check out Boseman’s performance in Da 5 Bloods by streaming it on Amazon Prime, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is now streaming on Netflix.