Black Panther’s Michael B. Jordan Honors Chadwick Boseman After Late Actor Makes Awards History

While Chadwick Boseman passed away at the end of last summer, it’s honestly still hard to believe the beloved actor is no longer with us. He still, however, managed to leave a body work that will be appreciated for generations to come. And with the arrival of awards season we’re seeing his final performances receive honors. The actor received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and the actor has now made SAG Awards history after receiving four nominations for his work in Ma Rainey’s and Da 5 Bloods. With this, his Black Panther co-star, Michael B. Jordan, took some time to honor the actor.