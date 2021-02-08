William Shatner's Getting Involved In Star Wars Arguments Now, And Joking About Mark Hamill To Boot

While the original batch of Star Wars books might no longer be officially canon, they do still exist. And that means that at least one version of Luke Skywalker did have a relationship. Of course, Luke Skywalker of the movie series seemingly didn't do the same as technically those stories are not officially part of the storyline. At the same time, many aspects of the Legends canon have been adapted if not borrowed completely for the modern stories. So the possibility that Luke Skywalker did have a relationship, or more than one is certainly possible.