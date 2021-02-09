Did Fast And Furious 9’s Big Game Trailer Feature Another Tokyo Drift Character?

When a franchise reaches a certain length, one of the coolest special features is the ability to have legacy characters make splashy re-appearances. This is a dramatic trick that the Fast and the Furious movies have pulled off before, for example with the return of Lucas Black's Sean Boswell's in Furious 7, but now it looks like F9 is set to do it again. While we can't be entirely certain, there's a possibility that the brand new Super Bowl spot for the blockbuster gives away the return of Twinkie, the character played by Bow Wow in The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift.