Could Upcoming James Bond Movies End Up On A Streaming Service? What's In Play Right Now

With the continued delays to No Time To Die’s debut to the world costing MGM quite a bit of money, streaming offers have been a subject of much talk in recent months. Huge price tags have apparently come, and gone, with the studio trying to find a way to send Daniel Craig’s final 007 adventure out to the masses. Now a new twist of fate for MGM itself could change all of that, if not in the immediate future, then definitely in the next era of the Bond films, as the domestic distributor/long term studio partner that’s been with the franchise since day one is once again looking for a buyer.