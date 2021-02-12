Malcolm And Marie Ending: Who Won The Argument?

Warning: spoilers for the ending of Malcolm and Marie are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, now’s the time to catch up on the fireworks.

If you’re looking for a knock down, drag out fight of emotional stakes, then writer/director Sam Levinson’s Malcolm and Marie is the movie for you. Over the course of almost two hours, Zendaya and John David Washington wage war against each other, through words and gestures, that push their titular pair to the edge and back again. By time we get to Malcolm And Marie’s ending, both characters have laid it all out on the field, and only one can be declared the winner. We’re about to look into the final moments of that film, and it’ll come with a breakdown of what both parties were looking for that night, answering the question every couple has after a big fight: who won?