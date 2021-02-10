Why Finding Success After Netflix's To All The Boys Release Was Not All It Was Cracked Up To Be, According To Lana Condor

Lana Condor has since also had honest conversations with her parents, who suggested that she slow down after being “clearly unhappy” from taking on so much at once. She was living a completely different life than she ever had before, previously known only as Jubilee on X-Men: Apocalypse, which was her first film role ever. She said she had been hesitant to open up about her struggles before, believing that people would minimize it as “champagne problems” since she has found success. But it’s a reminder to anyone taking on a lot of responsibility at a time that we can only handle so much.