WandaVision's Darcy Lewis And 8 Other Minor MCU Characters We Need To See More Of

Sif

Is there another character the MCU has done dirtier than Lady Sif? Her appearances in Thor: The Dark World and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. made it seem like the Thor franchise character had big things in store for the character, but she's been MIA since. It's not for lack of trying though. Scheduling conflicts with NBC's Blindspot kept Jaimie Alexander from being able to reprise her role in Thor: Ragnarok. Kevin Feige has since admitted that Alexander being unable to appear there likely saved Sif's life, and now she will return in Thor: Love and Thunder. Considering Alexander is done with Blindspot, now would be the perfect time to find another project for her character, though there's a part of me worrying she may not survive this next Thor film.