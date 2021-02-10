Why Rebecca Hall Was Actually The 'Perfect' Choice To Direct Tessa Thompson's Netflix Movie About Racial Passing In 1920s New York

I come from a family where there was a history of African-American white passing, [with] my grandfather and most likely his parents also… Not only did the book strike a chord with me, I was very moved and had a deep understanding of these women. I also had a context for the first time in my life for this aspect of my family history. I could put a name onto it because the stuff that I did know added up with a lot of historical aspects of this particular thing going on. For all of these reasons, I was very moved by it.