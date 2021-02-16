Christopher Plummer’s Best Roles, Ranked

On February 5, 2021, the world lost one of its greatest actors with the death of legend of the screen and stage Christopher Plummer. The 91-year-old actor, who appeared in 119 movies, 71 television series, and 17 theatre productions throughout his decades-long career, bringing some of the most unforgettable characters to life in a way few, if any, could pull off with as much grace, style, and confidence. From career-defining roles in classics like The Sound of Music to modern classics like Beginners and Knives Out, there are dozens of Christopher Plummer movies that have withstood the test of time.

With performances going all the way back to the early 1950s to ones that have yet to reach audiences in 2021, Christopher Plummer’s legacy is one that should be remembered fondly for he gave us his all until his final breath. And while I would love to break down each of Plummer’s roles, small and large, for the sake of brevity, I’ve put together this list of his ten best performances, ranked from great to greatest.