See What LOTR's Frodo, The Matrix's Neo And More Film Icons Look Like Masked Up For New PSA

While moviegoers can expect beefed up safety protocols in the theater for the foreseeable future, there is still hope that one day fans will be able to return to the movie-going experience they know and love. After all, movies are still being filmed in light of the pandemic and there are still people out there who want to see them on the big screen. Perhaps if we can all do our part and #MaskUpAmerica, we may be able to catch major blockbusters such as Dune on the big screen by the end of the year.