Disney Parks: When Masks May Finally Go Away At Disneyland Resort And Walt Disney World

Ask anybody who has been to any open theme park in the last year and they'll tell you it's a somewhat strange experience. Usually theme parks are about forgetting the real world and losing yourself in the storytelling, but it's difficult to forget the real world when everybody is wearing a face covering and social distancing. One of the big questions that we've all had is just how long it's all going to last. When will guests be able to visit Walt Disney World without wearing a mask, or be able to visit Disneyland at all. While it's difficult to know for sure, Disney CEO Bob Chapek says the company expects current rules to last through the end of the year, but to be largely or completely over early next year.