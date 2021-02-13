Tom Holland Reveals Funny Way Uncharted Affected His Performance In Spider-Man 3

I was doing this scene [in Spider-Man 3] where I’m walking into this building and there is this cool cinematic shot pushing in behind me and Amy Pascal took me aside and said, ‘Why are you walking like that? You’re walking like a man; you need to walk like a boy.’ I went back and watched the monitor, and I could see I was walking with a swagger and confidence. Jon Watts was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s Nathan Drake. We’ll iron him out and get Peter Parker back.