Wait, Is Star Wars’ Darth Maul Actor Teasing A Return For The Sith Lord?

When we last saw Ray Park’s live-action incarnation of Darth Maul, he summoned Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra to the planet of Dathomir at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story’s chain of events. Sadly, we didn’t really get to see Park all that much, or all that clearly, as he was appearing through a hologram in an obvious sequel tease to cap off the film. But it looks like the double bladed baddie might be returning yet again, as Park seems to be teasing a return to the character, and the prosthetics needed to bring him to life.
The ever socially active Ray Park took to his Instagram profile with this interesting Star Wars tease for future events. Appearing to stand in front of a makeup mirror, a familiar set of horns makes up the focal point of this image, with a simple caption recalling the ending to Solo: A Star Wars Story. Take a look for yourself:
Now don’t get your hopes up for the increasingly unlikely sequel to director Ron Howard’s entry into the Star Wars canon. Solo: A Star Wars Story is probably going to stay put on home video and Disney+, unless those streaming and sales numbers rise so high it’s hard to ignore. Though this probably won’t stop those who like to get their hopes for a Solo sequel trending, especially with Ray Park making such a loaded reference. What’s even more interesting is the fact that should Darth Maul be returning, there’s a very limited pool of options that could be in play to signal such a return.
Despite having appeared to have died after Ewan McGregor’s Obi Wan Kenobi cut him in half on Naboo, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace wasn’t the end of that character. Appearing in Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, as well as Star Wars: Rebels, Darth Maul was able to wreak havoc for quite some time after his largely exaggerated demise. Eventually, Maul did die at the hands of an older Obi Wan, even sharing a huge rematch and a bittersweet death scene to close out his legacy through Star Wars: Rebels.
So if we’re seeing Ray Park return to Darth Maul yet again, one of three things seems to be on the table: this new appearance has to be a flashback to events prior to his permadeath, his latest reprise is an entire project that takes place before that fateful night, or somehow Maul has been cloned again. There’s a lot of ground this potential return can cover, and we’ll just have to wait and see whether any of these guesses are correct, or if something greater is at play in a galaxy far, far away. And that waiting may or may not include further finger crossing for that Solo: A Star Wars Story sequel; because stranger things have happened.