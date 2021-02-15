Wait, Is Star Wars’ Darth Maul Actor Teasing A Return For The Sith Lord?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When we last saw Ray Park’s live-action incarnation of Darth Maul, he summoned Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra to the planet of Dathomir at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story’s chain of events. Sadly, we didn’t really get to see Park all that much, or all that clearly, as he was appearing through a hologram in an obvious sequel tease to cap off the film. But it looks like the double bladed baddie might be returning yet again, as Park seems to be teasing a return to the character, and the prosthetics needed to bring him to life.