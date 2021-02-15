American Justice League Star Reveals Amusing Reason Why He Wants To Play James Bond

In case you may have somehow forgotten, amidst current events and all, we’re on the cusp of seeing a new actor cast as James Bond in the near future. With Daniel Craig’s final adventure No Time To Die standing in the way of the search for the new 007, there’s a lot of candidates that have their hats in the ring-- whether it was tossed in by themselves or eager fans. And now Zack Snyder’s Justice League actor Harry Lennix has become the latest self starter to say they want the gig. Furthermore, he wants to even the scales a bit when it comes to portraying world famous icons like Bond, and the many DC superheroes he’s worked alongside.