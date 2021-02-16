Godzilla Vs. Kong Merch Reveals More About The Sequel’s New Creatures

Leave a Comment
The battle between Godzilla and Kong in the aptly titled Godzilla vs. Kong is set to be fairly epic based on what we've already seen in the upcoming film's first trailer. However, we don't really expect the movie to be two hours of the same two kaiju punching each other. There is the concept of a "plot" and "characters" that are not directly related to Kong and Godzilla beating the hell out of each other. On the plus side, it appears there will also be some other massive creatures that Godzilla and or Kong will get a chance to beat the crap out of, and we have a new look at them thanks to some merch.
A new collection of bag clips from Monogram are part of the merchandising campaign for Godzilla vs. Kong and in addition to the two stars of the film, we also get a good look at an admittedly stylized version of a couple brand new kaiju creatures: the warbat and the hellhawk. Check them out below.
The image of the different clips from Kaiju News Outlet also reveals a couple of mystery items, one of which is clearly a creature of some sort. Odds are the fact that this creature is being kept secret is likely because whatever it is will be a bit more of a spoiler. The warbat and hellhawk are likely on par with the skullcrawler that we see here, who first appeared in Kong: Skull Island. Namely that they are not single creatures, but rather a population of smaller beats that will end up being fodder for the heroes. This mystery creature is likely something bigger and badder and more important to the overall story.
While the name of the movie and the trailer make it clear that Godzilla and Kong will spend some amount of time attacking each other, nobody will be surprised if, at some point, the two title characters will team up to battle something even more dangerous. Exactly what that will be we don't officially know for sure. It could be something brand new to the Godzilla or Kong mythos or it could be something from the history of one franchise or another. Many of Godzilla's greatest foes were used in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but there are a few other strong candidates that this reboot hasn't introduced yet.
Luckily we won't have to wait too much longer to find out. After being delayed by the pandemic, Godzilla vs. Kong actually jumped up the release schedule a bit and will open in theaters and on HBO Max on March 31. A movie like this was certainly designed to be seen on a big screen, but based on the incredible reaction that the trailer recently received, there are clearly a lot of people who are very excited about seeing this movie in any form.