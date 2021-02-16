Godzilla Vs. Kong Merch Reveals More About The Sequel’s New Creatures

The battle between Godzilla and Kong in the aptly titled Godzilla vs. Kong is set to be fairly epic based on what we've already seen in the upcoming film's first trailer. However, we don't really expect the movie to be two hours of the same two kaiju punching each other. There is the concept of a "plot" and "characters" that are not directly related to Kong and Godzilla beating the hell out of each other. On the plus side, it appears there will also be some other massive creatures that Godzilla and or Kong will get a chance to beat the crap out of, and we have a new look at them thanks to some merch.