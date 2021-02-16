Zack Snyder Reveals Another Way The Snyder Cut Will Be Different From Justice League’s Theatrical Version

Leave a Comment
Comic book movies might have become commonplace in the past decade, but none have had the unprecedented life of Justice League. The infamous DC blockbuster was released back in 2017, and was immediately met with calls for the Snyder Cut after director Zack Snyder's vision was greatly altered by Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon. Snyder's version of the movie will arrive on HBO Max next month, and the filmmaker recently shared yet another way that it'll be different from its predecessor.
In the years that saw fans crowdfund and campaign for the Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder shared brief teases about his movie's contents. More footage recently arrived courtesy of the official trailer, although fans still have plenty of questions. One fan recently asked Snyder on Vero about whether or not his Justice League would include a funny exchange about Aquaman's ability to talk to fish. Snyder responded honestly, saying:
Well, there you have it. It looks like The Snyder Cut won't have many comedic beats throughout its runtime on HBO Max. This means that many quotable lines likely won't make the cut, as Zack Snyder previously committed to not including a single frame from Joss Whedon's reshoots. Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a much more serious affair.
The above post comes from an interaction Zack Snyder had on Vero (via Reddit). While the fandom patiently awaits the upcoming release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, there are a number of questions about the project that have yet to be answered. Luckily the 300 filmmaker is very active on social media, and uses platforms like Vero to directly converse with the rabid fanbase.
The Snyder Cut will be available exclusively on HBO Max.
While the theatrical cut of Justice League was by no means a laugh riot, there were a number of comedic beats throughout its runtime. Many of these came courtesy of Ezra Miller's scene-stealing Flash, but there also some playful jabs thrown at Jason Momoa's Aquaman. Just don't expect to see these scenes to be present in the Snyder Cut.
Luckily, we won't have to wait very long until all of our lingering questions about Zack Snyder's Justice League are answered. The titular director was given millions to complete his vision, which included editing, visual effects, and even some reshoots. Said reshoots will introduce new concepts like Jared Leto's Joker, while also helping Snyder to do the world building as he originally intended.
It remains to be seen exactly how the Snyder Cut might influence the future of the DC Extended Universe. After Justice League's critical and box office disappointment, the plans for the DCEU were changed drastically. But if HBO Max gets a ton of new subscribers and fans like Snyder's vision, perhaps some of these abandoned concepts will be revived. Only time will tell.
The Snyder Cut will arrive on HBO Max on March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.