Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Zack Snyder Reveals Another Way The Snyder Cut Will Be Different From Justice League’s Theatrical Version

Aquaman laughing in Justice League
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Comic book movies might have become commonplace in the past decade, but none have had the unprecedented life of Justice League. The infamous DC blockbuster was released back in 2017, and was immediately met with calls for the Snyder Cut after director Zack Snyder's vision was greatly altered by Warner Bros. and Joss Whedon. Snyder's version of the movie will arrive on HBO Max next month, and the filmmaker recently shared yet another way that it'll be different from its predecessor.

In the years that saw fans crowdfund and campaign for the Snyder Cut, Zack Snyder shared brief teases about his movie's contents. More footage recently arrived courtesy of the official trailer, although fans still have plenty of questions. One fan recently asked Snyder on Vero about whether or not his Justice League would include a funny exchange about Aquaman's ability to talk to fish. Snyder responded honestly, saying:

DISCUSSION: Zack snyder said that ZSJL don have alot of jokes from DC_Cinematic

Well, there you have it. It looks like The Snyder Cut won't have many comedic beats throughout its runtime on HBO Max. This means that many quotable lines likely won't make the cut, as Zack Snyder previously committed to not including a single frame from Joss Whedon's reshoots. Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a much more serious affair.

The above post comes from an interaction Zack Snyder had on Vero (via Reddit). While the fandom patiently awaits the upcoming release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, there are a number of questions about the project that have yet to be answered. Luckily the 300 filmmaker is very active on social media, and uses platforms like Vero to directly converse with the rabid fanbase.

The Snyder Cut will be available exclusively on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

While the theatrical cut of Justice League was by no means a laugh riot, there were a number of comedic beats throughout its runtime. Many of these came courtesy of Ezra Miller's scene-stealing Flash, but there also some playful jabs thrown at Jason Momoa's Aquaman. Just don't expect to see these scenes to be present in the Snyder Cut.

Luckily, we won't have to wait very long until all of our lingering questions about Zack Snyder's Justice League are answered. The titular director was given millions to complete his vision, which included editing, visual effects, and even some reshoots. Said reshoots will introduce new concepts like Jared Leto's Joker, while also helping Snyder to do the world building as he originally intended.

It remains to be seen exactly how the Snyder Cut might influence the future of the DC Extended Universe. After Justice League's critical and box office disappointment, the plans for the DCEU were changed drastically. But if HBO Max gets a ton of new subscribers and fans like Snyder's vision, perhaps some of these abandoned concepts will be revived. Only time will tell.

The Snyder Cut will arrive on HBO Max on March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Zack Snyder Thanks Snyder Cut Supporters After Raising A Ton Of Money For Suicide Prevention
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

The Flash Producer Shares Early Set Photo, And The DC Movie Actually Feels Real news 3h The Flash Producer Shares Early Set Photo, And The DC Movie Actually Feels Real Corey Chichizola
American Justice League Star Reveals Amusing Reason Why He Wants To Play James Bond news 24h American Justice League Star Reveals Amusing Reason Why He Wants To Play James Bond Mike Reyes
Even Jared Leto Has Responded To Zack Snyder's Big 'We Live In A Society' Justice League Trailer Moment news 2d Even Jared Leto Has Responded To Zack Snyder's Big 'We Live In A Society' Justice League Trailer Moment Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
The White Tiger Jan 22, 2021 The White Tiger Rating TBD
Avengers: Endgame Apr 26, 2019 Avengers: Endgame 10
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
What To Watch On Netflix During Black HIstory Month TBD What To Watch On Netflix During Black HIstory Month Rating TBD
Bachelor Fans May Actually Have Been More Devastated By Break-Up Than The Contestant Was TBD Bachelor Fans May Actually Have Been More Devastated By Break-Up Than The Contestant Was Rating TBD
Friendly Reminder That National Treasure's Diane Kruger And The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Are Dating TBD Friendly Reminder That National Treasure's Diane Kruger And The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus Are Dating Rating TBD
How Walt Disney World Ticket Prices Will Change In 2022 TBD How Walt Disney World Ticket Prices Will Change In 2022 Rating TBD
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Trolled Each Other For Valentine's Day, But Hugh Jackman Went The Opposite Route TBD Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Trolled Each Other For Valentine's Day, But Hugh Jackman Went The Opposite Route Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information