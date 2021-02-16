Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Trolled Each Other For Valentine's Day, But Hugh Jackman Went The Opposite Route

Hugh Jackman’s approach to Valentine’s Day highlighted the endearing bond he and his wife still share after being married over two decades. By Hollywood standards, the couple has been married for a lifetime. On the other hand, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively showcased their love language – humor – to celebrate their love online. Reynolds and Lively’s brand of witty humor spoke to the fun married couples still have even after being together for years. Their Valentine’s Day posts were just the latest in the couple’s constant trolling. Reynolds recently trolled Lively after she baked Great British Bake-off worthy cake, stating he’s still a “pie guy.” Reynolds and Blake Lively’s brand of affection has worked as the couple share three children.