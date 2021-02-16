New Stories With Michael Keaton's Batman And More Are Coming And I Can't Wait

If you ever want to take a look at the most promising unused ideas in comic movie history, you need only peer into that golden window between the late ‘70s and early ‘90s. While Warner Bros and DC Comics’ partnership made hits like Superman: The Movie and the duology of films pertaining to Michael Keaton’s Batman, there were still ideas and concepts that never saw the light of day. But all of that is about to change as both Keaton’s Batman and the Superman portrayed by Christopher Reeve are about to return with new stories, thanks to two new lines of comic books that I can't help but be excited about.