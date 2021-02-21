Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar: 10 Funniest Moments In The Kristen Wiig Comedy

This will probably come as a surprise to absolutely no one, but Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is one of the funniest movies since the pair released Bridesmaids in 2011. From the first scene to the assortment of post-credits scenes and every little moment in between (hot dog soup, anyone), the movie is a ridiculous, and at times absurd romp of a good time. And while the entire movie is a side-splitter we’ll all be gushing over for years to come, this instant cult classic has some scenes, especially anything with Jamie Dornan’s Edgar Paget, that are honestly some of the greatest comedic moments in years.

Now that you’ve seen already watched Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (please stop and check out how to stream it if you haven’t already because there are nearly as many spoilers as laughs), check out the 10 funniest moments in the 2021 comedy.