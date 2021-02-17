Mortal Kombat Movie Offers First Glimpse At Two More Beloved Characters, So Bring On The Fatalities

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

2020 saw countless movies being pushed back, and as a result this year is going to be a whirlwind for major releases. Warner Bros. will also be releasing their 2021 slate on HBO Max, allowing movies to head straight to homes. One of the highly anticipated projects getting this unique release style is the Mortal Kombat movie, which is expected to be an R-rated and ultra violent adaptation of the video game. While the first trailer hasn't arrived yet, we just got our first glimpse at two more iconic fighters. So get ready for some fatalities.