Mortal Kombat Movie Offers First Glimpse At Two More Beloved Characters, So Bring On The Fatalities

Liu Kang and Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat

2020 saw countless movies being pushed back, and as a result this year is going to be a whirlwind for major releases. Warner Bros. will also be releasing their 2021 slate on HBO Max, allowing movies to head straight to homes. One of the highly anticipated projects getting this unique release style is the Mortal Kombat movie, which is expected to be an R-rated and ultra violent adaptation of the video game. While the first trailer hasn't arrived yet, we just got our first glimpse at two more iconic fighters. So get ready for some fatalities.

Warner Bros. has been keeping the contents of Mortal Kombat under wraps, but any update helps to buoy anticipation for the upcoming movie. Some brief stills arrived, as well as a few seconds of footage thanks to larger HBO Max trailers. Now we can see what fan favorites Mileena and Raiden will look like in the new movie. Check out the Thunder God below.

Is anyone else feeling electric? Raiden is one of the most iconic characters in all of Mortal Kombat lore, as he was one of the players in the original video game. Raiden has since been a major presence in every game, as well as the previous film adaptation. In the new movie he'll be played by Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano, who looks thoroughly badass with the Thunder God's signature hat and glowing white eyes.

The Mortal Kombat movie's official Twitter revealed Raiden's look alongside a number of other character posters. And while we've seen most of them through the limited footage and stills, this is the best look we've gotten at Raiden yet. Of course, he wasn't the only iconic fighter whose look was finally revealed to the masses. Mileena got the same treatment, check out Shao Kahn's monstrous daughter below.

I mean, how cool is that? Mileena is arguably the most deadly femme fatale from the Mortal Kombat games, with her half Tarkatan blood resulting in a constant blood lust. While we can't see the character's teeth bared, her unique appearance is revealed without a mask. Hopefully Mileena will get to rip through some people throughout the movie's runtime.

In the Mortal Kombat movie Mileena will be played by Sisi Stringer, and it's currently unclear if her "sister" Kitana will be included in the upcoming adaptation. If so, perhaps Stringer will play a duel role. After all, they're supposed to be nearly identical-- with the exception of Mileena's teeth. We'll just have to wait and see what director Simon McQuoid is doing with these iconic characters.

While Mortal Kombat hasn't been given a full trailer yet, it could seemingly arrive any day now. The video game movie is just two months away from its release on both HBO Max and theaters. The action has been teased as pulse-pounding, and there should be some ultra gory fatalities included as well. Well just have to wait and see how Raiden and Mileena factor into the fun.

Mortal Kombat will arrive in theaters and HBO Max on April 16th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

The Mortal Kombat Movie: 7 Quick Things We Know About The 2021 Film
