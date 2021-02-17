Comments

Mission: Impossible 7 And 8 Director Touches On 'Challenge' Movies Face In Tribute To Host Country

Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible Fallout

There are a lot of reasons to love the Mission: Impossible franchise, and certainly its propensity for globetrotting is on the top tier. It's not only amazing to watch Tom Cruise pull off ridiculous stunts, but it's also perpetually awesome to see them performed in some of the world's most beautiful and exotic locations. The tradition is continuing with the upcoming Mission: Impossible 7, which is currently in production, and apparently director Christopher McQuarrie has been so blown away by his experience shooting in Abu Dhabi that he thinks topping it is going to be a real challenge for the film series.

The filmmaker expressed as much in a post on his personal Instagram page, posting a beautiful image along with a heartfelt caption:

Mission: Impossible 7 has evidently reached the end of its time shooting in the desert, and while we currently have no real clue as to what the upcoming blockbuster is going to be about, one thing that seems certain is that the movie is going to feature some gorgeous photography. Christopher McQuarrie was clearly blown away by his time shooting in Abu Dhabi, expressing great thanks to everyone involved in that leg of the production, and not only does his enthusiasm alone have us excited, but so does the gorgeous photography.

Frankly, you really only have to take a brief glimpse at Christopher McQuarrie's Instagram page to understand his appreciation for his time making Mission: Impossible 7 in Abu Dhabi. While he makes his gratitude explicit in the caption under the photo above, the truth of the matter is that he has been sharing stunning shots of the desert for weeks now. The man clearly has appreciation for wind-swept dunes...

Not to mention nature swallowing civilization:

It can be noted that this is also the second time that Christopher McQuarrie has teased that Mission: Impossible 7 has teased some horseback-centric action for the sequel – though last time he included a shot of a hovering helicopter to give us expectations for some epic aerial cinematography:

Earlier this week we learned some disappointing news from the production of Mission: Impossible 7, as it has been reported that the movie will no longer shoot back-to-back with Mission: Impossible 8 due to Tom Cruise's commitments to the promotion of Top Gun: Maverick. That being said, it sounds like things are moving along swimmingly for the former at present, with the cast and crew now heading to England for what's left of the shoot.

Based on that knowledge, it sounds like the film is going to arrive on time for its release date, which is currently November 19 of this year. Co-starring Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Angela Bassett, it should be a kick-ass time at the cinema when it arrives, and we can't wait to see what Christopher McQuarrie has in store with his desert sequences.

