Mission: Impossible 7 And 8 Director Touches On 'Challenge' Movies Face In Tribute To Host Country

Mission: Impossible 7 has evidently reached the end of its time shooting in the desert, and while we currently have no real clue as to what the upcoming blockbuster is going to be about, one thing that seems certain is that the movie is going to feature some gorgeous photography. Christopher McQuarrie was clearly blown away by his time shooting in Abu Dhabi, expressing great thanks to everyone involved in that leg of the production, and not only does his enthusiasm alone have us excited, but so does the gorgeous photography.