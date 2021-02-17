Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Movie Just Added A Kick-Ass Old Guard Star

While we don't know who Marwan Kenzari will be playing in Black Adam, he shouldn't have too hard a time adjusting to working on a blockbuster production, as he's had the opportunity to do that a couple times in the last few years. As mentioned above, last summer audiences got to see him performing in some crazy action sequences as one of the immortals in Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Old Guard, and prior to that he earned a lot of attention for playing the villainous Jafar in Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Aladdin, and one of the suspects in Kenneth Branagh's Murder On The Orient Express. He is currently attached to star opposite Tessa Thompson in the upcoming thriller Balestra, but how that project will balance calendar-wise with his new DC Extended Universe project is currently unknown.