Ryan Phillippe Explains Why He Can't Make The Movies He Used To Anymore

In the last five years, Ryan Phillippe's acting work has mostly been for the small screen. One could say his transition across mediums started in 2012 with his recurring role on FX's Damages, but since 2015 he's primarily been leading shows like Secrets And Lies, Shooter, and Big Sky. It's been a deviation from the era of his career that saw him star in films like Cruel Intentions, Gosford Park, and Igby Goes Down, but he has a pretty solid explanation for why that is: those kinds of movies aren't being made much anymore.