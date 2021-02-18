How Harry Potter's Weasley Twin Actors Found Who Was Playing Who

James and Oliver Phelps are best known for playing Fred and George Weasley in the Harry Potter movies. They, like so many other actors in the films, spent more than a decade of their lives with these characters, putting together an amazing collection of eight films. Fred and George Weasley are a nearly inseparable duo in the books and movies, that it becomes intentionally difficult to tell the two of them apart. And it seems the twins were seen as such a unit in the movies that the Phelps brothers were not hired individually to play specific roles, but simply hired together to play Fred and George. And initially it wasn't even decided who would play who.