One Of The Best Modern Zombie Movies Is Getting A Remake

News of this development comes to us from Deadline, which says that New Line is currently in negotiations with Timo Tjahjanto as the director of the new Train To Busan. The filmmakers is a veteran in the horror genre, having previously made segments for the anthology movies V/H/S/2 and The ABCs Of Death as well as the features May The Devil Take You and May The Devil Take You Too. He's also well-versed in the action realm, having made the 2016 movie Headshot and the Netflix original The Night Comes For Us in 2018. All of that history should serve him well in the making of the zombie remake.