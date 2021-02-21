Spider-Man 3: See What Willem Dafoe Could Look Like As Green Goblin In The MCU

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing place, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently in production. Chief among them is Jon Watts' Spider-Man 3, which will be Tom Holland's third solo flick in the shared universe. There are a ton of rumors about the movie, including reports of various actors from the previous two Spidey franchises returning. And now we can imagine what Spider-Man villain Willem Defoe might look like as Green Goblin in the MCU.
Willem Dafoe was the first live-action Spider-Man villain, starring as Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's original movie before eventually reprising that role in the sequels. Dafoe is one of many actors rumored to have a role in Jon Watts' Spider-Man 3, and fans are patiently awaiting news either way. If he does appear Harry Osborn he'll presumably get a new look, and now we can imagine what that appearance might be like. Check it out below.
Honestly, sign me up. While the MCU is known for pulling back comic book appearances to make them more realistic, the above image is a very accurate version of the Green Goblin. And while Willem Dafoe's signature jaw is very much visible, it would be a bold look for the big screen.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist Jaxson Derr. They've got a clear interest in comic book movies, and have made some stunning fan art that brings theories and fan castings to life. The rendering of Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin is no exception, and it's a bold departure from his appearance as the villain in 2002's Spider-Man.
Seeing Green Goblin in a comic book accurate look might stand out among other MCU looks, but it makes a great deal of sense in this instance. After all, Sam Raimi's Spider-Man saw Willem Dafoe utilize a high tech suit and a mask that obscured his face. But Harry Osborn in the comics has a full physical transformation, complete with his long green ears and giant yellow eyes.
Of course, there's currently no confirmation that Willem Dafoe is going to have a role in Spider-Man 3. As previously mentioned, there are countless rumors about actors reprising their role in the upcoming threequel. Tom Holland recently shut down reports of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning as Peter Parker, so only time will tell exactly what's true.
The myriad Spider-Man 3 rumors were kickstarted when it was revealed that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina would be reprising their roles as Electro and Doctor Octopus respectively. This blew our minds, and started theories about the multiverse coming into play. Could that also include the return of Green Goblin? We'll have to wait and see.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 7th, while Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters December 17th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.