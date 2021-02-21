Spider-Man 3: See What Willem Dafoe Could Look Like As Green Goblin In The MCU

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing place, and there are a number of highly anticipated projects currently in production. Chief among them is Jon Watts' Spider-Man 3, which will be Tom Holland's third solo flick in the shared universe. There are a ton of rumors about the movie, including reports of various actors from the previous two Spidey franchises returning. And now we can imagine what Spider-Man villain Willem Defoe might look like as Green Goblin in the MCU.