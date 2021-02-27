Back To The Future 2 Vs. Back To The Future 3: Which Is The Better Sequel?

I love grudge matches! I’ve already pitted The Lost World: Jurassic Park against Jurassic Park III, as well as Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom against Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade, and now, I’m going to pit Back To The Future 2 against Back To The Future 3! Ain’t I a stinker?

Because, like the two Jurassic Park sequels as well as the two (okay, three) Indiana Jones sequels, I think that when it comes to Back to the Future, most people would say that the first movie is the best in the series. But that’s most people. My personal favorite is actually the black sheep of the series, Back to the Future III (I just like westerns). That said, I can still be a fair judge, so I’m going to look through a number of different categories to decide which Back To The Future is the better sequel, Part II, or Part III. And yes, I know. This is heavy.