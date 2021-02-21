Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Has A Release Date, And It’s Sooner Than You May Think

Zack Snyder has been a very busy man as of late. The filmmaker is currently working hard to finish up his long-awaited director’s cut of Justice League -- known as the Snyder Cut to fans and Zack Snyder’s Justice League officially. However, with so much hype surrounding that project, some may have forgotten that he’s also been working on Army of the Dead for Netflix. Well, the streamer has now announced an official release date for the zombie-fueled action flick, and fans will be excited to know that it’s coming very soon.