Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead Has A Release Date, And It’s Sooner Than You May Think

Army of the Dead cast

Zack Snyder has been a very busy man as of late. The filmmaker is currently working hard to finish up his long-awaited director’s cut of Justice League -- known as the Snyder Cut to fans and Zack Snyder’s Justice League officially. However, with so much hype surrounding that project, some may have forgotten that he’s also been working on Army of the Dead for Netflix. Well, the streamer has now announced an official release date for the zombie-fueled action flick, and fans will be excited to know that it’s coming very soon.

Netflix has officially announced that Army of the Dead will premiere on May 21. The film has been touted as one of the streaming service’s marquee 2021 releases, but it was unclear as to when viewers would be able to feast their eyes on it. With the confirmation that they’ll only have to wait a few months for it, Zack Snyder fans now have something else to look forward to in the immediate future.

In addition to the release date, Netflix also released an official teaser poster for Army of the Dead. The poster depicts a massive safe, which has a number of clawing zombie hands. Check it out for yourself down below:

Army of the Dead teaser poster

Army of the Dead was originally announced back in 2008 as a direct sequel to Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead, which hit theaters back in 2004. Unfortunately, the film remained in development hell for more than a decade. Things turned around, though, when Netflix acquired the rights to the film from Warner Bros. in 2019. Principal photography for the movie take place during 2019.

Zack Snyder has assembled an ensemble cast for his new flick, which includes names like Dave Bautista, who got jacked for the film, Ella Purnell and Omari Hardwick. There was a bit of a shake-up within the cast when Chris D’Elia was let go following sexual misconduct allegations. While the film was already finished shooting at the time, Snyder held some quick reshoots in which D’Elia was replaced by Tig Notaro.

Even though Army of the Dead marks a departure from Zack Snyder’s recent time within the superhero realm, the director won’t be leaving his roots completely. As a matter of fact, he’s revealed that the film actually has a Snyder Cut Easter egg. A still from the film, which shows the main characters look in a safe, shows four film canisters that contain film reels for his version of Justice League.

Needless to say, Zack Snyder fans are going to get more than their fair share of content over the next few months, and it’ll be exciting to finally see the first look at Army of the Dead. The film is just one of the many that is slated to be released this year, and you can check out the others on our 2021 movie schedule.

