Andra Day: 6 Things To Know About The United States Vs. Billie Holliday Star

Andra Day is well on her way to becoming show business’ next great dual-threat with her performance in Hulu’s Golden Globe-nominated The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, in which she portrays the iconic jazz singer who became the subject of a decades-long investigation by various branches of the United States government. And while the singer-turned-actress’ portrayal of “Lady Day” is getting a lot of buzz, this isn’t the start of Day’s career, which has been gaining steam for nearly ten years now.

In fact, Andra Day’s life and career in the music business, and now movie industry, is pretty remarkable, to be completely honest. From her days of being inspired by the very singer she would one day bring to life on the screen to getting an early boost from an R&B legend to earning a spot on the Hamilton mixtape, there are some aspect of Day’s career that reach beyond impressive.