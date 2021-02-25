Why Brandy’s Cinderella Holds Up Better Than Recent Disney Musical Remakes

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For a few years, Disney has been laser-focused on remaking some of its most memorable musicals into live-action remakes sparkling with huge talent and big production value. For example, 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, 2019’s Aladdin and Lion King each surpassed $1 billion in box office earnings. Since then, Disney’s live-action forays have been a little less musical, but the studio’s streaming service did give us some fairytale goodness with the surprise re-release of 1997’s Cinderella starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. After revisiting the 1997 Cinderella on Disney+, I've realized it holds up better than I thought, specifically in ways that have me realizing what recent remakes have missed the mark on.