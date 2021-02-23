Kate Hudson Addresses Criticism As Sia's Music's Rotten Tomatoes Score Falls Lower Than Cats'

Kate Hudson's sentiments on the controversy show just how aware she is of the public’s perception of Music. Her openness to hear others out is admirable and necessary. It honesty would have been easy for her to look over the controversy and relish in the fact that she received an award nomination for her work but, as she seems to understand, these kinds of conversations are necessary when handling delicate subject matter as Music does. Before the musical was released, Sia also apologized for it when it scored two Golden Globe nominations.