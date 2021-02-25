Hear Me Out: The New Mortal Kombat Movie Can't Ignore One Major Piece

Camp Has And Is An Important Aspect Of The Mortal Kombat Video Games

I remember the first time I witnessed a fatality playing Mortal Kombat 3 as a child. I was so terrified when Sindel used her hair to spin me into a literal explosion of blood and guts that I never really sat and thought about just how ridiculous the premise of that happening is. Of course, this is just one of the many examples of gore to the point of ridiculousness in Mortal Kombat, without even getting into the sillier stuff such as "Babality" where a fighter turns their opponent into a baby and "Friendship" endings where no one has to die.